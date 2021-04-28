Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,580. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

