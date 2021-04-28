Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

TCBI opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

