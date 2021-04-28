Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Boosted by Wedbush

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

