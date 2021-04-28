Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.11. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $295.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $130,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $322,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 26.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

