Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.95 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.
CP stock opened at C$463.86 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$465.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$444.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
