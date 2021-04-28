Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$489.58.

CP stock opened at C$463.86 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$465.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$444.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

