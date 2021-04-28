Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-$298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.57 million.

QIWI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 1,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $676.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.99%.

QIWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.