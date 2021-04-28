Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Achieves $54.45 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $54.45 million and $1.67 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.