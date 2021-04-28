Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
