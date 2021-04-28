Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

