QunQun (QUN) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.59 million and $677,939.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

