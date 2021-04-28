R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

RRD stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 5,459,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

