R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
RRD stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 5,459,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
