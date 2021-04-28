R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of RRD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.