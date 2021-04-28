Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 8,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,047. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $89.70.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

