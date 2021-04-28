Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 54,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,045. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

