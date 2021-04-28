Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

CREE traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

