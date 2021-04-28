Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rafael during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rafael by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

NYSE:RFL opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.