Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 15,063 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $228,789.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

