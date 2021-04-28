Raymond James Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $101.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of EW opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,012,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

