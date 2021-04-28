Raymond James Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.38.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.39. 275,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

