Raymond James Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $48.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

NTGR has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $34,215.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.