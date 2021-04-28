Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 10,838,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

