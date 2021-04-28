Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $16.15 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00274159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.01039267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.00713070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.69 or 0.99943045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

