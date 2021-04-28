Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.39.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.