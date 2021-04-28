Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.70. Approximately 5,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 287,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.