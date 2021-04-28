Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,742. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

