Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Littelfuse (LFUS)

4/20/2021 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Littelfuse is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

LFUS opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

