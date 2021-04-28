Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,664.69 ($100.14).
The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
