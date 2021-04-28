Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

