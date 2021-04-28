Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Up 33.2%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price rose 33.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 38,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2,332.30% and a negative net margin of 212.29%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

