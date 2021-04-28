Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 233.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

