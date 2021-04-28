Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

