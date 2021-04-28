Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.37 and a 200-day moving average of $349.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

