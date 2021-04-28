Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 163.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

