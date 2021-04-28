Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,716,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.95.

Shares of ILMN opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

