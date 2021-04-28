Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

