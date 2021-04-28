Render Token Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $154.18 million and $13.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.