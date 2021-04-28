Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 266,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.