Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSC. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

