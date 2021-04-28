Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

