Research Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.