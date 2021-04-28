Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

