Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

