Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

