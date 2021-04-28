Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE RFP opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

