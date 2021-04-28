Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,319 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

