Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.43 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 192.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.