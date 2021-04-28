Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 540,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNK opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

