Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,761 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.