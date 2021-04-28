Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,865 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

