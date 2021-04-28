Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,025 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $208.36 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

