Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equity Research

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REVXF has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities raised Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research raised Revenio Group Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

REVXF stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

